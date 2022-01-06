North Korea conducts a fiery test of its second hypersonic missile

North Korea successfully tested a ‘hypersonic missile’ this week, the country’s second such test as it explores new military capabilities amid delayed denuclearization talks.

The launch on Wednesday was North Korea’s first since October, and it was detected by numerous military forces in the region, eliciting condemnation from the US, South Korea and Japan.

In September, North Korea conducted its first hypersonic missile test, joining a race amongst major military nations to adopt the new weapons system.

Hypersonic weapons typically fly at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can travel at speed of more than five times the speed of sound (about 6,200 km/h) (3,850 mph).