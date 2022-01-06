Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, son tests Covid positive 

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested COVID-19 positive and has very mild symptoms. Earlier on Wednesday, Gehlot’s son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, too has tested positive.

‘This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test’, The CM tweeted.

This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor’s advice, taking rest at home adopting all COVID protocols. ‘I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor’s advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour’, Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday.

