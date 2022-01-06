South Korean actress Kim Mi Soo passes away aged 31

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, who had a supporting role in the currently airing K-drama ‘Snowdrop’, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31. In a statement to Korean news site Star-News, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the actor’s sudden death. The reason for her demise is yet to be disclosed.

‘Actress Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken due to the sudden sad news’, Kim’s agency said, adding, ‘We sincerely ask that you refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and full of sorrow, can remember the deceased’.

The late actress also appeared in blockbuster K-dramas in 2021, including Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ and ‘Yumi’s Cells’ (Viki). Kim’s funeral would be held privately behind closed doors, according to her family wishes, the news agency said.

Also Read: No physical classes, exams in Maharashtra colleges, universities till Feb 15

Snowdrop is now mired in a domestic controversy, with some Korean netizens accusing the drama of misrepresenting the 1980s South Korean pro-democracy movement and glorifying the infamous Agency for National Security Planning. It also stars Jung Hae from ‘Something in the Rain’ in the lead role and the series is currently streaming on Disney Plus in selected territories.