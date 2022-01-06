Stop all political rallies: Rajasthan CM urges Election Commission

In light of the escalating number of COVID-19 instances in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Wednesday that the Election Commission (EC) should immediately put a halt to election rallies. He also stated that alternative forms of publicity should be utilised instead of rallies, and since this is the era of information technology, promotion should be centred on IT and social media.

‘Elections cannot be postponed due to constitutional provisions, but in view of the circumstances of Covid, the Election Commission should immediately stop the rallies of political parties’, the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

He suggested that the EC to give time slots on television channels, radio stations, and other forms of communication to all political parties so that they had equal opportunity to campaign. Instead of holding large rallies, the CM emphasised that door-to-door campaigns should be handled in accordance with all Covid guidelines.

‘Most of us have not yet forgotten the magnitude of the second wave of Covid. In the month of April-May last year, even beds were not available in hospitals and people died due to lack of oxygen’, he said.

The country is currently facing the third wave of the pandemic, according to Gehlot, who said that no one knows what new shape the Omicron strain of the virus may take in the future.