7 including 2 police personnel held for kidnapping Nagpur businessman on ransom

Indore: Seven persons including two police personnel were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Nagpur-based businessman and taking Rs 10 lakh ransom from his father-in-law. The police have recovered Rs 7,90,000 from the accused persons. The prime accused has been identified as Ashish Gurjar, while the two police personnel arrested have been identified as Constable Lakhan Handa and Head Constable Shailendra Chandel. The constables were posted at Shipra police station, the police informed.

‘Nagpur (Maharashtra) resident Rohit Aggarwal had complained to Choti Gwaltoli police that he and his father-in-law Ram Avtar had been called to Indore on January 4 by Ashish Gurjar to get cheap cigarettes’, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Kankane. ‘Ashish kidnapped Rohit with the help of his eight companions and two policemen and extorted Rs 10 lakh from his father-in-law’, he added.

On receiving the complaint of the incident, Choti Gwaltoli police station Station House Officer Savita Chaudhary formed a team and arrested the main accused Ashish Gurjar. Upon interrogation, four other accomplices and two policemen were arrested, while three accused are still absconding. A case has been registered against the seven accused under Indian Penal Code.