Commodity Market: Gold price falls sharply

Mumbai: The price of gold depreciated sharply in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 35,860, lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4460. Gold edged lower by Rs 440 in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures gained 0.08% or Rs 38 to Rs 47,489 per 10 gram. Silver futures remained unchanged at Rs 60,426 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.2% to $ 1,791.73 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% to $ 1,791.70. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $ 22.16 an ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $ 966.85 and palladium inched up 1% to $ 1,875.78.