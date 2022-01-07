Country announces more restrictions

Bangkok: Thailand government has imposed more restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The government extended the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme. As per the new order, new applications for ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice. Existing applicants can still enter Thailand without quarantine until January 15.

Alcohol consumption in restaurants will be halted after 9pm in eight provinces including the capital Bangkok from Sunday and banned in the country’s other 69 provinces

Also Read: UAE police extend 50% discount on traffic fines

From January 11, Thailand will allow quarantine-free entry into the country via the previously suspended ‘sandbox scheme’. According to the sand box scheme, visitors must remain in a specific location for seven days. But it allows free movement during their stay. Thailand would also lift on January 11 an entry ban on people travelling from eight African countries it had designated as high-risk.

Thailand reported 7,526 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest number since early November and more than double the number on January 1.