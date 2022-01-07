Delhi reports 17,335 fresh Covid cases

On Friday, Delhi reported 17,335 new Covid cases and 9 fatalities, continuing the alarming but expected surge. After Friday’s addition, the positivity rate increased to 17.73 percent. As of Friday, there were 6,912 containment zones in Delhi.

Delhi will be under curfew from 10 p.m till 5 p.m on Monday. During the time, shops, malls and markets will largely remain closed. Only essential shops and services will be allowed to function during the lockdown time. The health department has also instructed all city government-run hospitals to cancel leaves, barring maternity and medical leaves.