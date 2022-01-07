District administration orders closure of schools

Nashik: The district administration in Nashik, Maharashtra ordered the closure of schools. Schools in the district will close for from January 10 to 31. Offline classes for Classes 10 and 12 will continue in schools.

Earlier the state government had ordered the closure of all colleges in the state for physical classes till February 15. Colleges will shift to online learning.

Likewise, in-person learning for Classes 1 to 8 have been stopped in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur till January-end.