Emirate in UAE announces work-from-home option for mothers

Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced work from home option for woman having young child whose school opts for distance learning. For considered to be eligible, working mothers should be in a job that can be done remotely without affecting the workflow of the government offices. The child must also be studying in grades lower than seven. The option will be valid until schools resume in-person classes.

This follows an announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources that up to 30% of government employees can work remotely as long as it does not affect their duties. Employees may opt for remote work if no one else is available to look after their children.

Earlier several schools in the emirate had suspended offline classes and shifted to online classes.