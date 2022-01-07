France sees progress in Iran’s nuclear negotiations, but the clock is ticking.

On Friday, France’s foreign minister said that although time is running out, progress has been made in the Iran nuclear talks.
On Monday, indirect talks between Iran and the US to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed.
Western officials have stated that they hope to reach an agreement by the end of January or early February, but there are still significant gaps, with the most difficult topics remaining unaddressed. Any timeframe imposed by Western nations has been rejected by Iran.
