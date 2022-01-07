Japan and US seek new defence collaboration

As the United States and Japan aim to cooperate more on new defence challenges, the foreign and defence ministers of both the countries expressed worries on Friday about what they claim as China’s persistent efforts to undermine the rules-based order.

Officials from the two allies gathered in virtual meeting to discuss about modernising and strengthening their security cooperation at a time when concerns about China, as well as rising tensions over Taiwan, have focused attention on Japan’s security role.

According to a joint statement issued after the discussions, the ministers ‘agreed to work together to dissuade and, if required, respond to destabilising activity in the region.’