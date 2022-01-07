Mexico approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

Mexico’s health regulator has approved the emergency use of Merck’s (MRK.N) COVID-19 medication Molnupiravir, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador said at a routine news conference that the health agency, COFEPRIS, was anticipated to approve Pfizer’s (PFE.N) Paxlovid tablet to treat COVID-19 soon. Both drugs were approved in the United States last month.

Molnupiravir was created in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and was demonstrated in a clinical trial of high-risk persons early in the illness to minimise hospitalizations and mortality by roughly 30%.

Both drugs will be available in public hospitals, according to Lopez Obrador.