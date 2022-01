Mumbai Mayor lashes out against BJP leader over tweet on Uddhav Thackeray’s wife

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jiten Gajaria’s alleged tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray, and said that the BJP is passing derogatory comments on the daughter-in-law of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray who helped BJP become a big name in politics. She added that Gajaraia is a turncoat who is now passing derogatory comments on Maharashtra women.

‘Who is Jiten Gajaraia? He has jumped from Nationalist Congress Party to Bharatiya Janata Party like a kangaroo and today he is passing such derogatory comments about women of Maharashtra, about Rashmi Bhabhi’, Pednekar was quoted by ANI. ‘What could be the reason for dragging Rashmi Bhabhi, whom we know as Balasaheb Thackeray’s daughter-in-law, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and Aditya Thackeray’s mother’, she added.

‘Balasaheb Thackeray himself raised BJP party by holding its hand and made it big in politics. And today they are saying abusive words against his daughter-in-law only. Where did they get so much pride from? I challenge that whatever it is, if this Gajaria comes in front of us, the Mahila Aghadi of Shiv Sena will see him’, Pednekar warned.

Earlier on January 4, Gajaria, social media convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party, had posted a tweet against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray as ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’. This sparked a political controversy with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi targeting the saffron BJP opposition. In the tweet, Gajaria has put a photo of Rashmi Thackeray and likened her to Rabri Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar, who had taken over the reins of the state when Lalu Prasad had to resign in the wake of fodder scam.

Marathi Rabri Devi pic.twitter.com/P1rnO0SC9o — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) January 4, 2022

On Thursday, Gajaria was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell. Jiten Gajaria was seen present at BKC Cyber Police Station to record his statement after being summoned by police over his tweets.