Over 1 lakh new Covid cases reported; Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark in India

New Delhi: India has reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid tally of the country to 3,52,26,386. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 cases have recovered.

The Ministry informed that India’s active caseload presently is at 3,71,363. It accounts for 1.05% of the country’s total cases. The weekly positivity rate is at 4.54%, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.74%. With the recovery of 30,836 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,71,845. The current recovery rate is at 97.57%. The country also reported 302 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,178.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333). Meanwhile, India has administered a total of 149.66 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Cumulatively, 1,49,66,81,156 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 94,47,056 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.