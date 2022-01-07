Prithviraj- Mohanlal movie ‘Bro Daddy’ trailer out; release date announced

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran announced the release date of his new directorial ‘Bro Daddy’, and released a trailer of the same.

‘Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy!’, Prithviraj captioned the tweet. The actor also writes that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 26/01/2022.

The movie stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran with Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. Bro Daddy is based on the fun family drama. The film, co-written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal,marks Prithviraj’s second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller Lucifer, which also featured Mohanlal in lead role. Bro Daddy is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.