State government announces additional Covid-19 curbs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha state government announced additional Covid-19 guidelines in the state. The state government ordered to close all colleges, universities and technical education institutions in the state from January 10.

Schools in the state have already been shut till January-end. However, medical colleges, nursing colleges and institutions under the Health Department will continue to remain open. The order will be in effect till February 1.

Also Read: State government launches ‘No mask, No petrol’ scheme

All hostels in such academic institutions will also remain closed and the students will be advised to avoid staying in the hostels in the interest of their personal health. Scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in hostels for research and project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so by providing an undertaking.