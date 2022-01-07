State government impose new guidelines

Guwahati: The Assam government issued new guidelines in the state. The new restrictions were imposed as the state witness a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to the new guidelines, all physical classes for all standards will be shut down in the state till January 30. All schools up to Class 8 in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class 5 in all other districts will remain closed from January 8.

The state government revised night curfew timings to 10 pm to 6 am, starting from 6 am on January 8. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes. Restaurants will operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed.