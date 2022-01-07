Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slip into red

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices edged lower in the share market. BSE Sensex was down by 107 points or 0.18% at 59,495. NSE Nifty shed 11 points pr 0.06% lower to 17,735.

The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,964 shares surged and 1,365 shares declined. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.14% and small-cap shares were up 0.17%. The volatility index declined 0.70% to 17.85

The top gainers in the market were Grasim, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, and Hindalco. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Steel and L&T.