Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media to make the announcement and said he contracted COVID-19 with mild symptoms ‘despite taking all the necessary precautions.’

In a post, Mahesh Babu said he is under home quarantine and has been following proper medical guidance. ‘To all my fans and well-wishers. Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can’t wait to be back. Love’, the post read.

Last year in June, Mahesh Babu had conducted a vaccination drive through his foundation and Andhra Hospitals. Last month, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata postponed its planned January 13 release. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has now booked April 1, 2022 as its fresh release date.

