‘The wait is a little longer’: Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ release postponed 

The release date of Ajith Kumar-starrer upcoming Tamil language film ‘Valimai’ has been postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant. The movie was all set to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holidays.

‘Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film ‘Valimai’ until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon!’, the official statement read.

Also read: ‘God summoned’ for inspection; Madras HC frowns over lower court

In the movie, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist in the action drama. On December 30, makers released the action-packed trailer full of stunts, bike chasing, and action. H. Vinoth directorial also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda and is produced by Boney Kapoor and his Bayview Projects and Zee Studios.