Three children burnt to death in a gruesome incident in Assam 

Dibrugarh: Three kids were charred to death while playing inside a makeshift shelter on Friday, in Assam’s Charaideo district. The tragic incident took place around 10.30 am at Greater Baruahola village under Sepon police station in the upper Assam district, Charaideo Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Bivan Munda, Anud Munda and Khahinur Karuwa.

‘Four minors were playing inside a ‘Tongi Ghar’ when one of them tried to light some wheat straw which caught fire and flames devoured the structure. One child managed to escape while the other three were charred to death’, Singh said. Tongi Ghar’ is a type of thatched house made by villagers in the paddy fields of Assam.

‘The police team from Sepon outpost has reached the spot and launched an investigation. Initial probe showed that the three minors died of burns’, Singh said. Nearby villagers rushed to douse the fire, but it was too late by then, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.