Turkish Airlines suspends flights to this country

Istanbul: The national air carrier of Turkey, Turkish Airlines suspended flights to Kazakhstan till January 9. The flights were suspended due to the political unrest in the Central Asian country.

Kazakhstan is witnessing mass protests over the rise in LPG prices. At least 18 members of the security forces were killed in the country. More than 2000 protestors were detained.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 to face the violent protests. Peacekeeping contingents from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Kazakhstan to protect strategic infrastructure facilities, including the Baikonur cosmodrome.