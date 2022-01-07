UAE based air carrier cancels flights to this destination

Dubai: Budget air carrier based in Dubai, FlyDubai has cancelled flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The passenger flight services will remain cancelled till January 8. The airline took this decision due to the political unrest in the Central Asian country. Flights to Nur-Sultan will remain unchanged and updates will be available on flydubai.com.

Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan issued an advisory to its citizens, asking them to avoid public gatherings. The citizens also are requested to contact the emergency number: +97180024.

Earlier Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airway and Turkish Airways had suspended flights to Almaty.

Kazakhstan is witnessing mass protests over the rise in LPG prices. At least 18 members of the security forces were killed in the country. More than 2000 protestors were detained. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 to face the violent protests.