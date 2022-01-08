14 killed, 17 injured in road accident

Cairo: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were killed and 17 others were injured after a bus collided with a minibus. The accident occurred in El-Tor, in southern Sinai, Egypt. Both the vehicles were going to Red Sea tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh from Cairo.

Preliminary investigation suggests that poor visibility due to fog has caused the collision.

Earlier in March, at least 32 people died and 66 injured after two trains collided in southern Egypt. Road accidents are common in Egypt, as majority of roads are badly maintained and traffic rules often neglected. According to official data, around 7,000 people were killed on the country’s roads in 2020.