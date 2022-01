Beijing: 16 people killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion at an office cafeteria in southwest China. Preliminary investigation suggests that a gas leak has caused the explosion.

The blast happened at a government sub district office in Wulong District. Several people were trapped inside the debris as the cafeteria collapsed in the explosion.