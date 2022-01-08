State government revises night curfew timings

Baroda: Gujarat government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad. At present the night curfew is from 11 pm to 5 am. People who are part of emergency services, pregnant women, patients and their attendants and those traveling to catch flights, buses and trains will be allowed to commute during night curfew.

As per the revised guidelines issued by the state government, only 400 people will be allowed to attend political/social programs and weddings held in open places. In closed venues the capacity will be 50%. Only 100 persons have been allowed in funerals.

Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants can work with 75% till 10 pm. 75%t capacity is approved in government/private AC non-buses, 50% capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions will remain closed till Jan 31.