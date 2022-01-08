Only fully vaccinated will get train tickets from Monday

Chennai: The Southern Railway announced that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel in local trains in Chennai. To get tickets, the passenger must show the double vaccination certificate. The new rule will in effect from January 10 to 31.

Passengers without the c vaccination certificate will not be able to purchase tickets. There won’t be any exception and the rule will also apply to season ticket holders too. The unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile will not be available during the period.

Also Read: 14 killed, 17 injured in road accident

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur accounted for a majority of the new cases with the state capital alone adding 4,531 cases. The state also reported 121 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 so far including 117 recoveries.