Banks to remain shut for 5 days in next week: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain shut for five days in the next week. Not all the banks in the country will be closed as some are regional holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read: Only fully vaccinated will get train tickets from Monday

On Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas (December 25), among others, all banks across the country remain closed.

Here is the full list of bank holidays next week:

January 9, 2022: Sunday

January 11, 2022: Tuesday, Missionary Day: Mizoram

January 12, 2022: Wednesday, Swami Vivekananda birthday

January 14, 2022: Thursday, Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)

January 15, 2022: Friday, Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Overall, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 16 days in January 2022.