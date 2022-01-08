Britain calls in military to assist with hospital staff shortage

The Ministry of Defence in the United Kingdom announced on Friday that it had begun deploying military personnel to assist hospitals facing staff shortages and tremendous challenges as a result of the country’s record COVID-19 cases.

For the next three weeks, the government has made 200 Armed Forces troops available to support the National Health Service (NHS) in London, according to the government.

The Omicron variety has caused a spike in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, with over 150,000 new cases reported every day in the last week.

As the vaccination rate has increased and the severity of the strain has declind, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England can weather the surge without new restrictions, but he warns of a difficult few weeks if staffing is interrupted as people self-isolate.