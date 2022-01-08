Covid-19 booster shots every few months not sustainable, says UK scientific advisor

Even while the COVID-19 booster doses are essential in the near term to tackle the Omicron variant, Britain’s chief scientific adviser stated on Tuesday that giving them every 3 to 6 months is not sustainable in the long run.

‘It would be unrealistic to expect everyone to need another immunisation every three or six months. That isn’t the long-term picture of where this is going.’ At press briefing, Patrick Vallance suggested that annual booster doses against COVID-19, similar to flu vaccines, may be required.

“We needed to get boosted for this variant at this moment. So I think there’ll be a change over time and this will settle into a much more routine type of vaccine programme.”