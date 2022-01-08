Crossbeats launches ‘Ignite S4 smartwatch’ in India

Mumbai: Indian consumer technology brand, Crossbeats launched its new smartwatch named Ignite S4. The new watch is priced at Rs 4,999. It is available exclusively on the website of the company.

The new Ignite S4 smartwatch comes with a 1.8″ IPS HD display and 3D curved screen. It is available in three unique colour variants – Forest green, Oxford blue, and Coal-black. The watch comes with an in-built Multisport training feature. The battery can last for up to three days with a single charge.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut for 5 days in next week: Full list

Last month, Crossbeats launched the Ignite Pro series of smartwatches which comprised the Ignite S3 Pro – the Bluetooth calling smartwatch with split-screen and wallet features, as well as the Ignite Pro – an entry-level smartwatch with the biggest screen in the segment.