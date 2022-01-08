Four Keralites two women killed, 6 injured in road accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four Keralites, including two women, died in a collision between a truck and car in Bengaluru. The accident took place near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru.

The victims were identified as Kozhikode native Muhammed Fadil, Adarsh and Kochi native Shilpa K. One person is yet to be identified.

Police said that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the truck driver. The Tamil Nadu registration truck hit the car in which the victims were travelling. The car then went on to hit several vehicles ahead of it and all the four died on the spot as they were stuck between vehicles. Three trucks and five cars were involved in the pile-up.