Hong Kong leader orders probe into a COVID-hit party , attended by 13 officials

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, has ordered an investigation into the actions of 13 top government officials who attended a birthday party of a delegate to China’s legislature, where two of the 170 guests tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Hong Kong authorities are struggling to contain a possible emergence of a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the country. The officials who attended the party, along with the 19 members of Hong Kong’s new ‘Patriots-only’ legislative council, who were tested negative for Covid, and other visitors were taken to a quarantine facility this week

Lam said that she ordered ‘extensive’ investigations ‘to determine if the attendance of 13 officials at the banquet represents any breach of discipline’ in a late Friday statement.