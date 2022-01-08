India’s vaccination coverage crosses 150.61 crore

New Delhi: Till now, more than 150.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Around 90.59 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare updated this.

Earlier Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that over two crore children between the age group of 15 to 18 have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He said, this achievement has been made within a week of the start of the vaccination drive for children. He said, vaccination of children is going on in a rapid manner across the country.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the country has reached at 97.30%. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66% while the Daily positivity rate is at 9.28%. More than 68.84 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far. In the last 24 hours, more than 15.29 lakh tests were conducted.