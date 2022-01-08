Know how to download ‘Masked Aadhar Card’

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents in India. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. The card contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has several layers of security feature for card holders that maintains their privacy. One such privacy feature is called the ‘Masked Aadhaar’.

The Masked Aadhaar does not give the details of all the 12 digits of the Aadhaar number. It only shows the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number while the remaining 8 digits are masked or veiled. Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar.

You can use Masked Aadhaar for KYC where sharing Aadhaar number is not necessary.

How to download Masked Aadhaar:

Go to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/

Choose your Preference: Regular Aadhaar or Masked Aadhaar

Enter your unique ID details like your Enrolment ID, Aadhaar Number and VID

Fill in your name and pin code details

Now you will have to generate an OTP

The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Once you receive the OTP, punch it again and now you will be able to download your Masked Aadhaar

The Masked Aadhaar has to be obtained through e-Aadhaar which is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar. It is digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI. As per Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like Physical Copy of Aadhaar for all purposes.