Legendary actor Sathyaraj hospitalized in Chennai

Legendary actor Sathyaraj has been hospitalised into a private hospital in Chennai. On January 7, the actor was brought to the hospital and is now receiving treatment. He was on home quarantine after testing positive for Covid 19 a few days back. The news has left fans perplexed and they are hopeful that he will recover fast and be brought home.

Several Telugu cinema celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent few days. Among those who have been affected include Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj, Manchu Lakshmi, music director Taman and actor Vishwak Sen. On January 7, actress Trisha stated that she had tested positive for Covid-19. The actress said that she was still afflicted despite getting vaccinated and doing everything she could to prevent contracting the illness.

Many celebrities from the Tamil cinema industry, including Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram and Vadivelu have also been afflicted by the virus recently.