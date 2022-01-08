Myanmar: 5 killed in military’s helicopter attack on Sagaing region

Naypyidaw: At least 5 people were killed this week in Myanmar military’s attacks in the country’s Sagaing region. Four aged 5, 9, 13 and 26, and a 30-year-old woman died when a missile fired from a helicopter struck their home, a media report said citing sources.

The two Mi-35 attack helicopters on January 4 launched six rockets and fired machine guns into Gahe village, part of Indaw township in Sagaing, a northwestern region that has been a hotbed of resistance to the military regime that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government nearly a year ago, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA). It was the first time that the Myanmar military targeted Gahe village by using heavy weapons.

Also read: Saudi Princess, daughter jailed without any charges get released

Nearly 800 people from Gahe and the surrounding villages have been displaced due to fighting between the military and local militias, called People’s Defence Forces (PDF), reported RFA citing sources. They added that the village was a peaceful place and the military attacked it for no reason.