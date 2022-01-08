Omicron: State government orders closure of schools, colleges

Aizwal: Schools in Mizoram will be closed for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till January 31st. The state government took this decision amid the rise in coronavirus cases. Colleges, institutes of higher education and universities will also remain closed across the state, as per the revised guidelines. These higher educational institutions will also shift to online learning.

Hostels at the schools will also be closed and the classes will be conducted in the online mode. However, schools and hostels will remain open for students of classes 10 and 12. Training institutes are allowed to remain open with 50% seating capacity.

The government banned worship services at churches during the night. Congregational or mass singing in churches and public gatherings are also banned. Worship services can be held in daytime with 50% capacity.

Picnic spots, movie theatres, public parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums and beauty parlours will be closed in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

Mizoram on Friday reported 579 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,43,772. Death toll surged to 555 as one more person died on Friday.