Revolutionary results in election process: CEC hails country developed Electronic Voting Machines

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra opined that people should be proud of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) developed in the country, as they facilitate faster counting of votes and give accurate results. He said that EVMs are no longer an issue, adding that the country developed machines are in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used the machine.

‘EVM is no issue now. It is in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used this machine. You should feel proud on EVM that this country has developed this machine which gives very accurate results, an accurate system, and a faster counting’, the CEC said, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi. ‘EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangements to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections’, he added.

The ECI announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand, on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3. The panel also said that the counting of votes will take place on March 10.