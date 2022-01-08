State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has imposed fresh restrictions in the state. The government banned political rallies and protests till January 16. It also imposed a ban on all public events, including entertainment, education, cultural and religious. The decisions were taken after considering the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

As per guidelines, all schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed in the state till January 16. A night curfew has also been imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am. All shops, business establishments and markets will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.

Shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, salons, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, food joins and dhabas will be allowed to function at 50% capacity. Sports institutions, stadiums and playgrounds are allowed to open at 50% capacity while swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till January 16.