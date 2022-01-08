Thailand announces more pandemic curbs as response to surge in cases

In response to an increase in new Covid-19 infections connected to the Omicron strain, Thailand’s quarantine waiver programme will be extended and new limitations will be implemented, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce informed.

To combat the rise in Covid-19 infections, new applications for Thailand’s ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver system will not be processed until further notice, according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, the taskforce’s spokeswoman.

Existing applicants, on the other hand, can enter Thailand without being quarantined until January 15, he added.