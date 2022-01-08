Tourists stranded in the snow at Pak hill station, 16 feared dead :

Pak authorities have revealed that at least 16 tourists have died in tbe extreme cold weather after getting stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had travelled to enjoy the snow.

The government has designated Murree, 64 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a tragedy stricken area, with over 1,000 vehicles still trapped.

‘For the first time in 15 to 20 years, such a significant number of visitors rushed to Murree, causing a major issue,’ Pakistan’s interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said in a video message.

Around 1,000 cars were stopped in the hill station, a hamlet elevated from the surrounding terrain, according to the minister, who confirmed that 16 to 19 deaths occurred by getting suffocated inside their cars .