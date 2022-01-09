Omicron: Country tightens measures

Fiji: The government in Fiji has tightened measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Fines will be imposed on violators.

As per the new guidelines issued, people without masks will be fined 250 Fijian dollars (about 117 US dollars). For the failure to conduct temperature checks, the fine for individuals will be 250 Fijian dollars, and 1,000 Fijian dollars (about 468.6 US dollars) for businesses. The government also reduced group sizes for gatherings in homes, communities, and community halls to 20 persons.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE extends traffic fine discount scheme

There have been 1,280 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded since Wednesday in the country, bringing the total tally to 57,187 with 709 deaths. 94.2% people are fully vaccinated the island nation.