5 killed, 10 injured as minivan hits unidentified vehicle

Baroda: At least five people were killed and 10 others injured after a minivan hit an unidentified vehicle. The accident took place near Dholka town on state highway in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat.

As per police, the speeding minivan hit the other vehicle from behind. Five van occupants died on the spot. Ten other van passengers were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Authorities in UAE announce new travel ban

The victims were pilgrims going to a temple in Vadodara district. The d deceased include 3 women and 2 men and were in the age group of 27 to 48 years.