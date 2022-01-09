80-85% Covid Cases In Tamil Nadu Of Omicron Variant: Minister

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, about 80%-85% of the COVID-19 cases recorded in the state had a ‘S’ gene drop in their samples, indicating Omicron variant coronavirus infection, with the remaining 15-20% being Delta variant.

The minister urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus, saying it was satisfying to know that no fatalities had been reported among those who had a ‘S’ gene drop indicating they would have contracted the Omicron variant. Amid the full lockdown put in place on Sunday by the Tamil Nadu government following the surge in new cases, Mr Subramanian said nearly 90 % of those infected with Omicron have received both doses of vaccination and were asymptomatic.

‘Every one should receive double dose of vaccination against COVID-19. People should adhere to COVID-19 protocol like wearing a face mask among others’, he added.