Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan win doubles title

Adelaide: In tennis, Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan has won the Adelaide International doubles trophy in Australia. The unseeded Indian pair defeated top seed Ivan Dodig-Marcelo Mela in straight sets 7-6, 6-1 to win the title.
This is Ramkumar’s first ATP Tour title while Bopanna won his 20th.
Earlier in the semi-final, the Indian duo had beaten fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4. In the quarters, they got past Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3.
