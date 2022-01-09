Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan win doubles title

Adelaide: In tennis, Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan has won the Adelaide International doubles trophy in Australia. The unseeded Indian pair defeated top seed Ivan Dodig-Marcelo Mela in straight sets 7-6, 6-1 to win the title.

This is Ramkumar’s first ATP Tour title while Bopanna won his 20th.

Earlier in the semi-final, the Indian duo had beaten fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4. In the quarters, they got past Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3.