Administration of precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine to commence tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that the state will start administering the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine from January 10, Monday. Healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities are eligible for the precautionary dose of the vaccine.

‘Booking for the precautionary dose will commence on Sunday. People are allowed to take their jab through online booking and spot booking. Online booking will help the beneficiaries to save time. Amid the threat of Omicron variant, those who are eligible for the precautionary dose are requested to take the jab’, the health minister requested.

There is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted on Friday. The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination centre. ‘Schedules will be published on January 8. The online appointment facility will also start by Friday evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on January 10’, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already said that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses. ‘Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield’, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog during media briefing of Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.