Adorable clip of a blind cat experiencing his first snow goes viral | Watch video

Cat videos have a huge fan-base on social media, and are always a delight to watch. This video posted on Reddit shows how a furry little blind cat named Snoopy experienced his first snow.

‘More Snoopy. His first SNOWWW’, the human captioned this video of their cat that they posted on Reddit. The video opens to show Snoopy in the yard where he was simply standing in the snow and looking upwards towards the sky. The snowflakes are seen falling on the cat’s face. He takes a moment to soak this experience in and with his beautiful green eyes open, meows cutely. ‘Is that snow? Do you like it?’ asks his human friend as the calm cat keeps looking up. The cat proceeds to walk on the freshly fallen snow by the end of the video.

The video has gone crazily viral within a day, and was reposted to other social media platforms. Cat loving netizens have taken over the video and has gained over 3,500 upvotes within hours of being posted.