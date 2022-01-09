Authorities in UAE announce new travel ban

Abu Dhabi: The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation in UAE have announced new travel ban. According to the authorities, unvaccinated citizens will be banned from travelling abroad. Fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The travel ban will come into force from January 10.
Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision. People travelling abroad for humanitarian purposes and individuals travelling for medical treatment are also exempted from this ban.
#NCEMA and @MoFAICUAE: Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases pic.twitter.com/zUw1FoSLBt
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 1, 2022
